Nov 30 Telekom Austria Ag

* Says acquires fixed-line operator Atlant Telecom in Belarus

* Says has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares in the Belarusian operators Atlant Telecom and its subsidiary Teleset

* Says sellers are the private equity firm Zubr Capital as well as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

* Says will finance the transaction via existing cashflow; the closing is expected within the next days