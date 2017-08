Nov 30 (Reuters) - Invalda Invl Ab

* 9-month consolidated net profit amounted to 1.1 million euros ($1.17 million), in same period of 2015 consolidated net profit was 5.1 million euros

* 9-month consolidated equity capital in end of 9 months of 2016 amounted to 48.8 million euros, in end of 2015 it was 48.1 million euros