Nov 30 (Reuters) - SpareBank 1 SMN :

* Says pillar 2 requirement fulfilled

* Pillar 2 requirement for Sparebank 1 SMN stands at 2.1 pct of risk-weighted balance

* Requirement for CET1 for Sparebank 1 SMN after this announcement will be 13.6 pct at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)