9 months ago
BRIEF-Innate Pharma reports first clinical data for monalizumab
November 30, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Innate Pharma reports first clinical data for monalizumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :

* First clinical data for monalizumab as a single agent in cancer patients show favorable safety profile

* Data from dose-ranging part of a phase I/II trial of monalizumab in 18 patients with advanced gynecologic malignancies

* Monalizumab had no dose-limiting toxicities, highest dose level chosen for cohort expansion part

* Expansion cohort in four indications of gynecologic malignancies is ongoing

* Preliminary efficacy data showed short-term disease stabilization in 41 pct of patients, including one patient with a mixed response

* Cohort expansion part of this trial (up to 98 patients) is ongoing at recommended phase II dose (10 mg/kg) in patients with platinum sensitive ovarian cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, epithelial endometrial cancer and squamous cell carcinoma of cervix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

