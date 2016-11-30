BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker issues letter to shareholders

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Nordic American Tanker Ltd -

* Nordic American Tanker Ltd issues letter to shareholders

* Expect that Q4 2016 result will be well above Q3 2016

* During Q3 2016 generated cash surplus that was much higher than cash break even rate, which is below USD 11,000 per day per ship

* Recent stock issue allowed co to contract for 3 newbuildings to be delivered in 2018, increasing fleet from 30 to 33 suezmaxes

* "We do not expect that results of us presidential election will affect nat adversely"

* "Low oil price is good for tanker market and hence for nordic american tankers"