9 months ago
BRIEF-Sodastream International to include Torsten Koster as additional director nominee for election
November 30, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sodastream International to include Torsten Koster as additional director nominee for election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sodastream International Ltd

* Sodastream International Ltd says will include Torsten Koster as an additional director nominee for election at its upcoming 2016 annual shareholders meeting

* Says nomination comes at suggestion of co's shareholder, Teleios Capital Partners GMBH

* Sodastream International Ltd - co, Teleios agreed to certain customary standstill provisions for 18 months following 2016 annual shareholders meeting

* Sodastream International Ltd - Sodastream and Teleios beneficially owns approximately 5.7 pct of Sodastream's outstanding ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

