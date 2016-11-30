BRIEF-IDFC Bank partners with Capital Float for digital lending to SMEs

Nov 30 (Reuters) - IDFC Bank Ltd :

* IDFC Bank partners with Capital Float for digital lending to smes

IDFC Bank has partnered with Bangalore-based online lending platform, Capital Float, to provide digital lending to small businesses across India. The partnership will address the needs of borrowers who have no access to organized bank credit, with limited or no documentation and without existing credit history. It is thus expected to bring more small businesses into the organized finance architecture.

