BRIEF-Cache Logistics enters into facility agreement

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cache Logistics Trust

* Cache logistics trust refinances loan facility

* Cache logistics - will be refinancing an existing s$97.0 million 3.5-year secured term loan and revolving credit facility into a new s$90 million 5-year unsecured term loan facility

* Cache logistics- upon completion, cache's weighted average debt maturity will be lengthened to 2.9 years & all-in cost of financing will be reduced from 3.62% p.a. To 3.48% p.a