Nov 30 (Reuters) - Itt Inc

* On Nov 29, Co, units entered first amendment, dated November 29, 2016 to five-year competitive advance and revolving credit facility agreement

* Lenders agreed to modify terms in respect of 2014 credit agreement to extend maturity date from November 25, 2019 to November 25, 2021