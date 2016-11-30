FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ISR Capital clarifies on media reports
November 30, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ISR Capital clarifies on media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Isr Capital Ltd

* Regrets inaccurate media reports which have implied that company is somehow linked to individuals under investigation

* Isr capital - refers to various media reports in which co was cited in association with 3 individuals charged for various offences under securities & futures act

* Notes that these inaccurate reports may have contributed to volatility in company's stock price in recent days

* Isr capital does not hold any shares in asiasons capital , blumont group ltd, and liongold corp ltd

* "state categorically that its business activities are not in any way associated with individuals mentioned" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

