FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says revised its outlook for global pharma sector to stable from negative
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 30, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says revised its outlook for global pharma sector to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says revised its outlook for global pharma sector to stable from negative

* Good pace of new drug approvals is expected to continue during 2017, with a particular focus on biologic agents

* Change reflects anticipated good research and development productivity, manageable patent expiries and a declining degree of event risk

* Expect global pharma players to continue to have strong investment-grade credit profiles

* Expects focus on value in healthcare to increase as currently observed in intensifying debate around drug pricing

* Key near-term risks to global pharma sector outlook lie in more aggressive implementation of healthcare economics leading to greater political risks

* Expect sector's underlying long-term drivers to remain stable Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.