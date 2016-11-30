FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy Auto clarifies on media reports
November 30, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy Auto clarifies on media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd

* Clarify feng is not unreachable, but is currently assisting in certain investigations carried out by relevant authorities in mainland china

* Wishes to clarify based on knowledge of company, investigations are unrelated to group's businesses

* China harmony new energy- refers to media reports regarding loss of contact with feng changge, company's executive director, chairman

* China harmony new energy auto - clarify investments in intelligent electric vehicle projects by co have been independently operated by respective management teams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

