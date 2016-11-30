FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Acrossasia says MMT made consequential orders upon findings of market misconduct
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 30, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Acrossasia says MMT made consequential orders upon findings of market misconduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Acrossasia Ltd

* MMT has made consequential orders upon findings of market misconduct by co, Cheok and Ang which are contained in report of findings dated 29 nov 2016

* SFC alleged that co, Cheok and Ang delayed in issuing an announcement regarding institution of certain legal proceedings against co in indonesia

* Estimates that portion of government's & sfc's costs for which it is liable pursuant to costs order contained in mmt's report amounts to hk$1.45 billion

* MMT confirmed that breaches were caused by negligence on part of Albert Saychuan Cheok and Vicente Binalhay Ang

* Mmt has made order for regulatory fine of hk$600,000 against co

* Mmt has made order for regulatory fine of hk$600,000 against ang; regulatory fine of hk$800,000 against cheok Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.