Nov 30 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE Endex announces results of European gas storage auction for Gasterra

* Intercontinental exchange-on Nov 30, total of 4.5 million standard bundled units were offered to market, after 4 auction rounds, 4.5 million SBUs were allocated

* Outcome of European gas storage auction is an average weighted price per SBU of 2.07 EUR