Nov 30 (Reuters) - Modern Media Holdings Ltd

* Shao Zhong will resign from post of chief executive officer (``ceo'') of group with effect from 1 december 2016

* Cheng Chi Kong will be appointed as non-executive vice chairman of board

* Wong Shing Fat will be redesignated as ceo with effect from 1 december 2016