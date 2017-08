Nov 30 (Reuters) - Esker SA :

* Expands presence in Latin America through partnership with signature with Chile-based South Consulting

* Alliance is designed to benefit Latin American customers of both companies by providing a more comprehensive set of offerings while meeting complex and evolving electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) mandates that vary by country Source text: bit.ly/2gx9SPk

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)