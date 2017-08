Nov 30 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc :

* Yum China extends stock ownership to restaurant level

* Yum China-plan to grant restricted stock units to restaurant general managers at KFC,Pizza Hut,Taco Bell, Little Sheep, east dawning restaurants owned by co

* Each eligible restaurant general manager will receive a one-time restricted stock unit grant valued at U.S. $2,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: