Nov 30 (Reuters) - L-3 Communications Holdings Inc :

* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - has initiated a redemption of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.50 pct senior notes due in 2017

* L-3 Communications Holdings - notes will be redeemed on Dec 30 at redemption price equal to 100.00 pct of principal amount thereof plus make-whole premium