9 months ago
BRIEF-CSX Corp says now expects Q4 EPS to be flat to slightly up
November 30, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-CSX Corp says now expects Q4 EPS to be flat to slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Csx Corp :

* CSX CFO updates fourth quarter EPS and volume expectations

* Recent operating property sale will now offset impact of a debt refinancing charge announced earlier in quarter

* Now expect Q4 EPS on a reported basis to be flat to slightly up, as macroeconomic headwinds impacting company's volume are moderating

* Through Q3, CSX has delivered about $550 million of cost savings

* Reinforced CSX's expectations for full-year 2016 efficiency savings of around $400 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $2.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 total volume is now expected to decline in low-to-mid single digit range on a comparable 13-week basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

