November 30, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Camelot Group hit by cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Camelot Group:

* Camelot Group says on Nov 28, 2016, they became aware of suspicious activity on small proportion of their players' online National Lottery accounts

* Camelot Group says there has been no unauthorised access to core National Lottery systems or any of their databases

* Camelot Group says around 26,500 players' accounts were accessed in this attack

* Camelot-Email address,password used on National Lottery website may have been stolen from another website where affected players use the same details

Source text - bit.ly/2g6z6TY

