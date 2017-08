Nov 30 (Reuters) - Telepizza Group SA :

* To enter Iran in March 2017 via franchise alliance with its partner Momenin Investment Group (MIG)

* Plans to open around 20 restaurants a year, sees investment of 100 million euros ($106.46 million) in ten years by the partner MIG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)