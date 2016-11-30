FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-GoPro announces restructuring ; reducing workforce by about 15 percent
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-GoPro announces restructuring ; reducing workforce by about 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gopro Inc :

* GoPro announces restructuring ; cutting 200 full-time jobs plus the cancelation of open positions for a reduction in force of about 15 percent

* Says Tony Bates will depart his position as President of the company at the end of the year

* Gopro - Will incur total charges of about $24 million- $33 million for restructuring, including about $13 million-$18 million as a result of workforce reduction

* GoPro - Expects to recognize most of the restructuring charges in Q4 2016

Source : bit.ly/2gJpMoT

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.