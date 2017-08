Nov 30 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) :

* Sells 144 apartments in Stockholm

* Says selling price of 280 million Swedish crowns ($30.54 million) is 39 million crowns higher than fair value at end of past quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1690 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)