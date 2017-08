BRIEF-LS Telcom FY net profit shrinks to 823,000 euros

Nov 30 (Reuters) - LS Telcom AG :

* FY revenue: 31.99 million euros ($34.05 million) (versus 33.28 million euros year ago)

* FY operating result (EBIT): 937,000 euros (previous year: 1.53 million euros)

* Consolidated net profit for the year: 823,000 euros (previous year: 584 million euros)

* Dividend payment: 0.05 euro per share

* For 2016/2017 aims at increasing both revenue and operating profit (EBIT) by more than 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)