Nov 30 (Reuters) - Fabasoft AG :

* H1 revenue 13.6 million euros ($14.47 million), down 3.3 percent

* H1 EBIT 983,000 euros versus 885,000 euros year ago

* H1 net result 689,000 euros versus 714,000 euros year ago

* Substantial fluctuations in terms of turnover and revenues are anticipated in the coming quarters of the fiscal year Source text: bit.ly/2gkhJCe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)