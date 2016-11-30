FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc receives notification of scheduled fall redetermination of borrowing base
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc receives notification of scheduled fall redetermination of borrowing base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc :

* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc receives notification of scheduled fall redetermination of borrowing base

* Lonestar Resources -received notification that borrowing base under its revolving credit facility was reduced from $120.0 million to $112.0 million

* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - company's next borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for May 1, 2017

* Lonestar Resources U.S. - at Sept 30, 2016, and prior to sale of conventional assets, lonestar had $94.5 million outstanding on revolving credit facility

* Redeterminations are now scheduled semi-annually to occur on May 1 and Nov 1 of each year

* Lonestar Resources U.S. - at last redetermination, conventional assets contributed estimated $11 million to borrowing base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.