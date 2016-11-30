BRIEF-H Lundbeck: FDA accepts sNDA for the expanded labeling of Abilify Maintena

Nov 30 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S :

* U.S. FDA accepts for review a supplemental new drug application to expand labeling of Abilify Maintena (Aripiprazole) for the treatment of Bipolar I disorder

* If label expansion is approved, Abilify Maintena would offer prescribers a once-monthly long-acting injectable option in maintenance treatment of Bipolar I disorder in adults

* Application seeks to expand Abilify Maintena label to include maintenance treatment for Bipolar I disorder Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)