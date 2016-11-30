FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-China Digital Culture Group updates on acquisition of Vector Vision Enterprises
November 30, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Digital Culture Group updates on acquisition of Vector Vision Enterprises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - China Digital Culture Group Ltd :

* discloseable transaction concerning the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of vector vision enterprises limited

* Company and vendor entered into acquisition agreement

* Aggregate consideration shall be up to hk$80 million for the deal

* Deal in relation to sale and purchase of sale shares of target company

* Purchaser is china digital culture (group) limited, and vendor is marvel paramount international limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

