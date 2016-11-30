FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 30, 2016 / 3:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-American Eagle says Q4 gross margin to improve due to low raw material costs, tight inventory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc

* American Eagle Outfitters Executive - for Q4, we are taking a cautious view amidst choppy mall traffic and tough retail climate -conf call

* American Eagle Outfitters - Plans to open 25 stores next year with at least a thirds of them in new markets -conf call

* American Eagle Exec - Where there were aeropostale stores that were closing or closed next to locations that we had, saw a 2 - 4 comp point drop, it clearly had an impact on Q3 traffic

* American Eagle Exec- Q4 gross margin to improve due to low raw material prices, cotton, fiber costs and tighter inventory compared to year-ago period Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
