Nov 30 (Reuters) - Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Enterprise development- gross proceeds and net proceeds from placing will be approximately hk$54.3 million and hk$52.6 million respectively

* Enterprise development -co conditionally agreed to place, through placing agent 83.6 million new shares at hk$0.65 per placing share