9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says has changed fundamental sector outlook for U.S. property/casualty insurance sector to negative from stable
November 30, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says has changed fundamental sector outlook for U.S. property/casualty insurance sector to negative from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says changed fundamental sector outlook for U.S. property/casualty insurance sector to negative from stable

* Says change in sector outlook reflects recent declines in profitability, anticipated further earnings deterioration in 2017

* Says it maintains stable rating outlook for both commercial & personal lines sectors of U.S. property/casualty insurance industry in 2017

* Expect catastrophe losses for P/C insurance industry sector from Hurricane Matthew to likely fall at low end of estimates to $2 billion-$8 billion range

* Says market conditions are likely to worsen Source text for Eikon:

