9 months ago
BRIEF-conwert Immobilien Invest: takeover commission reaches resolution on review procedure
November 30, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-conwert Immobilien Invest: takeover commission reaches resolution on review procedure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* Takeover commission reaches resolution on review procedure

* Conwert Immobilien Invest - takeover commission concluded Adler Real Estate AG, Mountainpeak Trading Limited, Cevdet Caner, Westgrund AG and Petrus Advisers Ltd qualify as parties acting in concert in sense of takeover act

* Conwert currently assumes that ruling will not have any impact on conduct of ongoing voluntary takeover offer by Vonovia SE to acquire control of conwert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

