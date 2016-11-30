BRIEF-conwert Immobilien Invest: takeover commission reaches resolution on review procedure

Nov 30 (Reuters) - conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* Takeover commission reaches resolution on review procedure

* Conwert Immobilien Invest - takeover commission concluded Adler Real Estate AG, Mountainpeak Trading Limited, Cevdet Caner, Westgrund AG and Petrus Advisers Ltd qualify as parties acting in concert in sense of takeover act

* Conwert currently assumes that ruling will not have any impact on conduct of ongoing voluntary takeover offer by Vonovia SE to acquire control of conwert