Nov 30 (Reuters) - Trigon Property Development AS ::

* 9M 2016 net loss at 0.04 million euros ($42,412.00) versus 0.03 million euros year ago

* Consolidated assets as of 30 September 2016 at 2.37 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/2fDy2Lk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)