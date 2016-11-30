FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elgeka to sell its Arivia unit for 20 mln euros
November 30, 2016 / 3:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Elgeka to sell its Arivia unit for 20 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :

* Approves sale of its total 90.04 percent stake in Arivia unit for 20 million euros ($21.19 million)

* Says Arivia's buyer is a Greek company, funded by an international investment group - members of the Elgeka board to participate in its management

* Approves expansion of company's scope, to include potential opening in pharmaceutical industry

Source text: bit.ly/2fRdopd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
