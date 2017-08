Nov 30 (Reuters) - Finra says it sanctions merrill lynch $7 million for inadequate supervision of securities-backed leverage in customer brokerage accounts

* Unit includes $6.25 million fine, about $780,000 in restitution

* Finra says 22 customers who were highly concentrated and highly leveraged in puerto rican securities are receiving restitution

* Finra says merrill did not admit or deny charges in agreeing to settle