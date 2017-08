BRIEF-Olainfarm Q3 net profit shrinks to 1.66 mln euros

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Olainfarm AS :

* 9M 2016 turnover at 78.7 million euros ($83.29 million) up 9 percent versus year ago

* Q3 2016 turnover at 25.2 million euros up 15 percent versus year ago

* Q3 2016 net profit at 1.66 million euros down 41 percent versus year ago

* Says profit was adversely influenced by provisions of 2.2 million euros for ukrainian and russian receivables

* Says profit was influenced by potential value impairment of investments in belarussian company npk biotest

