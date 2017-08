Nov 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sekisui House will purchase and redevelop the Washington headquarters of American mortgage buyer Fannie Mae - Nikkei

* Sekisui House likely will pay 10 billion yen to 20 billion yen for the building - Nikkei

* Sekisui House plans to remodel the building into a shopping center, to build luxury condominiums on vacant land - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2fRpXAV)