Nov 30 (Reuters) - GIEAG Immobilien AG :

* Acquires fully leased commercial properties in Karlsruhe with a total area of 32,300 sqm

* Total investment volume including planned restoration costs amounts to around 52 million euros ($55.03 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)