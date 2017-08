Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SAS :

* Persee study demonstrates the applicability of cellvizio in digestive cancer surgery, and leads to new financing by BPIFrance

* BPIFrance validates the financing of the next key step of the amount of 626,000 euros ($662,433.20) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)