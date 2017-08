Nov 30 (Reuters) - Grivalia Properties Reic :

* Approves pucrhase of 3 properties from Eurobank Ergasias Financial Leases for a total of 5.83 million euros ($6.16 million)

Source text: bit.ly/2gxR42j

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9461 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)