9 months ago
BRIEF-Spark New Zealand says acquires remainder of Connect 8 from Vocus Communications
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 30, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Spark New Zealand says acquires remainder of Connect 8 from Vocus Communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand Ltd :

* Spark NZ acquires remainder of connect 8 from Vocus

* Iis acquiring remaining 50% of connect 8 fibre construction business from its joint venture partner Vocus Communications

* Spark New Zealand will acquire 50% Vocus Communications share of connect 8

* Uunder agreement, Spark New Zealand will acquire 50% Vocus Communications share of connect 8

* Connect 8 will continue to construct fibre and telecommunications assets for telecommunication providers in New Zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
