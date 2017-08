Dec 1 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties :

* Global Logistic Properties Limited (News Release - Glp Announces Strategic Sale Of Greater Tokyo Asset)

* sale price of jpy8.2 billion (us$72 million

* sale of glp narita to a private equity fund

* sale price equates to a 4.9% cap rate and represents a 12% premium to book value