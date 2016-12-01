FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Com7 PCL resolves to approve acquisition of business of Bangkok Telecom 999
December 1, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Com7 PCL resolves to approve acquisition of business of Bangkok Telecom 999

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Com7 Pcl

* resolved to approve the company to acquire the business of bangkok telecom 999 co., ltd.

* total value of acquisition is no more than 170 million baht

* company will pay a deposit or a rental security deposit to the landlord on behalf of bkk in the total amount of 14 million baht

* company requires capital for acquisition of the business of bkk in the total amount of 184 million baht

* "transaction will generate more income for the company and add value to the company's shareholders"

* company will commence receiving assets under the transfer and operation under the name "bkk" from 1 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

