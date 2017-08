Nov 30 (Reuters) - Roadside Development

* Co, North America Sekisui House announce purchase of Fannie Mae headquarters located at 3900 Wisconsin avenue in Washington

* Fannie Mae headquarters will relocate to 1100 15(th) street, nw in Washington, DC

* Roadside Development says acquisition includes a 228,000 square foot building and approximately 10 acres of land Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: