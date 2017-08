BRIEF-Fannie Mae Releases October 2016 Monthly Summary

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association

* Federal National Mortgage Association - Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 2.5 percent in October.

* Federal National Mortgage Association - Fannie Mae's gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 20.1 percent in October

* Federal National Mortgage Association - Fannie Mae completed 5,758 loan modifications in October.

* Federal National Mortgage Association - Conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased three basis points to 1.21 percent in October

* Federal National Mortgage Association - Multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.06 percent in October.