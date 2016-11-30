BRIEF-CenterState Banks enters into agreement and plan of merger with Gateway Financial Holdings of Florida

Nov 30 (Reuters) - CenterState Banks Inc

* CenterState Banks - Entered into agreement and plan of merger with Gateway Financial Holdings of Florida whereby GFHF will be merged with and into co

* CenterState Banks Inc- Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of CSFL and GFHF -SEC filing

* CenterState Banks-Under terms of agreement, each outstanding share of GFHF stock will receive either a $18.00 cash payment or 0.95 shares of CSFL stock Source text: [bit.ly/2gJJrqf] Further company coverage: