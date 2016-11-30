FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Synopsys enters into an amended and restated credit agreement with several lenders
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Synopsys enters into an amended and restated credit agreement with several lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc

* Synopsys Inc- Entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with several lenders

* Synopsys Inc says to increasing size of senior unsecured revolving credit facility from $500 million to $650 million-SEC filing

* Synopsys Inc says credit agreement extends termination date of revolving credit facility from May 19, 2020 to November 28, 2021

* Synopsys Inc- Agreement provides $650 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility and a $150 million senior unsecured term loan facility Source text: [bit.ly/2glYok7] Further company coverage:

