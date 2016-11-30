BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare entered into refinancing facilities amendment to its credit agreement

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

* Acadia Healthcare Company - entered into refinancing facilities amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated as of December 31, 2012

* Says refinancing amendment increases company's line of credit on revolving credit facility to $500.0 million from $300.0 million

* Says refinancing amendment extends maturity date for refinancing facilities to November 30, 2021 from February 13, 2019

* Agreement reduces its term loan a facility to $400.0 million from $600.6 million