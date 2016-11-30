BRIEF-CO2 Solutions reports Q1 loss per share c$0.01
* Co2 solutions announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
Nov 30 Dariohealth Corp
* Files for offering of up to 312,582 shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
Nov 30 Most patients who previously were not helped by repeated treatments for multiple myeloma showed strong benefits from a new type of therapy in a small study, and with no worrisome side effects, drugmaker Bluebird Bio Inc said on Wednesday.
* Carrier - will continue to manufacture gas furnaces in Indianapolis and retain engineering and headquarters staff, preserving more than 1,000 jobs