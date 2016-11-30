FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-American Tower Corp entered into three separate amendment agreements
November 30, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-American Tower Corp entered into three separate amendment agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp

* American Tower Corp says entered into three separate amendment agreements

* American Tower Corp says amendment for multi-currency senior unsecured revolving credit facility entered into in June 2013 - SEC filing

* American Tower says co entered into amendment for senior unsecured revolving credit facility entered into in Jan 2012, amended, restated in Sept 2014

* American Tower Corp says amendment for unsecured term loan entered into in October 2013

* American Tower Corp says amendments to 2014 credit facility extends maturity dates to January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022 - SEC filing

* American Tower Corp says amendments to 2013 credit facility among other things extend maturity date by one year to June 28, 2020 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

